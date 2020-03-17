    For Quick Alerts
      Juhi Chawla On Rejecting Raja Hindustani: 'I Am Responsible For Karisma Kapoor's Stardom'

      Juhi Chawla made a smashing debut in the film industry with Aamir Khan's Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak in 1988. Over a period of time, the actress starred in many blockbuster hits like Darr, Hum Hai Raahi Pyaar Ke and others and became one of the top leading ladies in 90s.

      juhi-karisma

      However, at the peak of her career, Juhi also turned down many films, which later went on to become huge hits. In an interview with Rajeev Masand, the Yes Boss actress spoke about getting complacent during her successful phase in Bollywood and rejecting films that eventually made huge money at the box office because of her "ego".

      Juhi told the noted film journalist, "I became pig-headed. I suddenly thought the industry will stop if I don't work. I got some amazing chances to work in films, but my ego came in the way. I didn't do some films, which I could have done, which may have been harder work and more competitive. I just didn't do them because I wanted the easy stuff and I wanted to work with people I was comfortable with. I didn't break barriers."

      Interestingly, Juhi Chawla was the first choice for Karisma Kapoor's role in Raja Hindustani and Dil Toh Pagal Hai. However, the actress turned down both the films and the rest is history.

      Opening about turning down these two films, Juhi told Rajeev, "I made stars out of everybody else."

      Karisma Kapoor bagged a National Award for her performance in Dil To Pagal Hai and Raja Hindustani is considered to be one of the biggest hits in her filmography.

      When pointed out how the two films rejected by her went on to "make Karisma's career", Juhi joked, "Absolutely. I am responsible for her stardom."

      Speaking about films, Juhi was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which starred Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor.

      Story first published: Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 15:50 [IST]
