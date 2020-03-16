Juhi Chawla Was Self-Conscious To Wear Only A Shirt In Song From Lootere

Juhi Chawla's song 'Main Teri Rani Tu Raja Mera' from the 1993 film Lootere became iconic and caused a lot of buzz at the time because it featured Juhi frolicking around the beach in just a shirt. The actress recently opened up on her experience shooting for the song and said that she was very self-conscious in her costume.

Speaking to Rajeev Masand, Juhi said, "This came soon after Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988). Maybe I had just started Love Love Love (1989) or something like that. This was a radical change in my look and feel and everything. It was all Dharmesh Darshan and his imagination. It had to be in a shirt and I was so self-conscious because, 'What? I am in a shirt on a beach? Only in a shirt?!' Well, not quite, but yes," she said, adding that it was important for her that it look 'aesthetic' and not 'tasteless'.

She continued, "The moment Saroj ji was choreographing, I was like, okay. Because she has done work with Sridevi ji and Madhuri Dixit, and her work has finesse. So then I was comfortable and it happened, and even I have to say that it looked quite nice."

Lootere starred Sunny Deol in the lead opposite Juhi, with Naseeruddin Shah, Chunky Pandey and Anupam Kher playing supporting roles. 'Main Teri Rani Tu Raja Mera' was sung by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan.

Juhi was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, co-starring Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Regina Cassandra.

Her next screen appearance will be in Sharmaji Namkeen opposite Rishi Kapoor. The film is being directed by Hitesh Bhatia.

