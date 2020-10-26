Karan Johar’s House Party Video Gets A Clean Chit From The Forensic Science Laboratory

For the past year and a half, eminent personalities of Bollywood faced false accusations through social media. It was in 2019 that Karan Johar had posted a video on his official Instagram handle, where he was seen partying with some of the A-listers of Bollywood at his house. However, the video went viral for all the wrong reasons. Karan and his friends faced several allegations for consuming drugs at that party.

While the filmmaker had already clarified that no one at his party consumed any illegal substance, the video went viral again in 2020, after the Narcotics Control Bureau started investigating an alleged drug case in Bollywood post the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

According to a report, Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has given a clean chit to filmmaker-director Karan Johar's house party video. The officials have stated that the white line appearing in the video is merely a reflection of the tube light, no drug has been confirmed in the forensic report and there has been no evidence of film stars consuming drugs at the party. The FSL further stated that no drugs or any harmful and illegal substances were found post inspecting the video.

In September 2020, Karan Johar had released a statement clarifying his stand on the house party video. He wrote in a statement, "Certain news channels, print/ electronic media and social media platform(s) are wrongly and misleadingly reporting that narcotics were consumed at a party that I, Karan Johar hosted on July 28, 2019, at my residence. I had already clarified my position way back in 2019 that the allegations were false. In view of the current malicious campaign, I am reiterating that the allegations are completely baseless and false. No narcotics substance was consumed in the party. I WOULD LIKE TO UNEQUIVOCALLY ONCE AGAIN STATE THAT I DO NOT CONSUME NARCOTICS AND I DO NOT PROMOTE OR ENCOURAGE CONSUMPTION OF ANY SUCH SUBSTANCE."

