Katrina Kaif's Superhero Film With Ali Abbas Zafar Gets A Title; Can You Guess It?
Recently, it was announced that Katrina Kaif is all set to reunite with her Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar for a superhero film. Later, while speaking with a leading daily, the filmmaker had confirmed this news. Katrina, too had expressed her excitement about spearheading this superhero film.
Now, if the latest reports are to be believed, the makers have finalized the title for this Katrina Kaif starrer. Scroll down to read about it.
Is This The Title Of Katrina Kaif's Upcoming Film With Ali Abbas Zafar?
According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Katrina Kaif's superhero film with Ali Abbas Zafar has been titled Super Soldier. The report further stated that the film is currently under pre-production stage.
Katrina Kaif's Superhero Film Will Shot In International Locations
Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, Ali Abbas Zafar was quoted as saying, "There's still a lot of prep work left in the preproduction stages which we are currently in. Anyway, I have decided that it will be Poland, Georgia, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Uttarakhand where I will shoot the film."
No Romance For Katrina Kaif
The filmmaker had also revealed that there won't be any male actor opposite Katrina in this film and was quoted as saying, "I don't need a man opposite Katrina in this film. She herself is the hero as well." He had further revealed that the Bharat actress wouldn't be having a romantic track in this ambitious project.
Talking about Katrina Kaif's upcoming projects, the actress plays Akshay Kumar's love interest in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. Besides this film, Katrina will also be seen sharing screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in the horror comedy Phone Bhoot.
ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif Says She Used The Lockdown To Work On Herself, 'Hope We Come Out Of 2020 Stronger'
ALSO READ: 8 Years Of Jab Tak Hai Jaan: Vaibhavi Merchant Recalls How SRK, Katrina Worked Hard On 'Ishq Shava'