Katrina Kaif's Superhero Film With Ali Abbas Zafar Gets A Title; Can You Guess It?

Is This The Title Of Katrina Kaif's Upcoming Film With Ali Abbas Zafar?

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Katrina Kaif's superhero film with Ali Abbas Zafar has been titled Super Soldier. The report further stated that the film is currently under pre-production stage.

Katrina Kaif's Superhero Film Will Shot In International Locations

Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, Ali Abbas Zafar was quoted as saying, "There's still a lot of prep work left in the preproduction stages which we are currently in. Anyway, I have decided that it will be Poland, Georgia, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Uttarakhand where I will shoot the film."

No Romance For Katrina Kaif

The filmmaker had also revealed that there won't be any male actor opposite Katrina in this film and was quoted as saying, "I don't need a man opposite Katrina in this film. She herself is the hero as well." He had further revealed that the Bharat actress wouldn't be having a romantic track in this ambitious project.