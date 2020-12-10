Kiara Advani On Indoo Ki Jawani Box Office Pressure: We Need To Be Practical And Not Expect Much
Kiara Advani is all geared up for the release of her next movie, Indoo Ki Jawani, in theatres on Friday (December 10, 2020). The coming-of-age comedy is one of few films to release in theatres amid the pandemic after the lockdown was lifted.
The entertainment industry in India underwent a drastic shift with OTT assuming a more prominent place as it delivered content home when audiences couldn't step out to go to theatres. This has also changed the parameters with regard to which a film's success is judged in these times.
Also, the reality of pandemic and rules of half occupancy in theatres is bound to have a considerable impact on the business that films do in theatres.
In an interview with Mid-Day when Kiara was asked if there is a box office pressure playing on her with regard to Indoo Ki Jawani, she said, "We need to be practical and not expect too much from its box-office (performance). The world is not operating the way it did pre-pandemic. So, our sense of normal has shifted, thus effecting a shift in how an actor should be perceived. I hope people watch the film wherever they are comfortable - theatres or on the OTT platform (later)."
Talking about her character in the film, she said, "Indoo is a feisty girl who is set in her ways. She is nothing like me; I am neither opinionated nor judgmental. Her idea of love is also different from mine. I am an old-world romantic who doesn't buy into the idea of dating apps."
Indoo Ki Jawani is directed by Abir Sengupta, and it also stars Aditya Seal. It is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Nikkhil Advani.
