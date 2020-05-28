Madhuri Dixit Nene Reveals The List Of Her Favourite Films!

Madhuri Dixit Nene is one of the most terrific actresses of the Hindi film industry. She has given many 'epic' performances in the last three decades and has won millions of hearts. In fact, she's often touted as the 'Queen of expressions'. In a recent interaction with an entertainment portal, Madhuri Dixit revealed the list of her favourite films.

The Devdas actress told Pinkvilla, "Something which was very different was Pukaar because it had negative shades on how a girl in a moment of weakness does something which is terribly wrong. I loved Pukaar. Mrityudand is another. Of course, there were commercial movies like Beta but these were different movies. Of course, my all-time favourite is Hum Aapke Hain Koun because Nisha's character is closest to me."

"I mean extended family loves it, not only my family because they feel it is a movie which can be enjoyed anytime. They can watch it every time. Of course, one film which is close to my heart is Tezaab, it had a range of emotions to portray as an actor," added Madhuri.

With respect to work, Madhuri was last seen in Karan Johar's Kalank, which also featured Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles. Unfortunately, the film tanked at the box office, but Madhuri received praise for her performance and her dance in the song 'Tabaah ho gaye'.

While speaking about the film's failure, Madhuri had told a leading daily, "I have been in the industry for more than three decades. Ups and downs are a part and parcel of our work. So, it doesn't bother me much when a film doesn't work. Everybody gave their best. No one goes to the sets to do a half-hearted job. But in the end, certain things aren't in our control. We have to move on. The film was received well overseas."