      Mira Rajput Advocates Social Distancing After Gym Controversy With Hubby Shahid Kapoor

      All public gatherings and public places are currently banned in Mumbai due to the coronavirus, and recently Mira Kapoor has opted to work out at home after her gym controversy with husband Shahid Kapoor.

      A few days ago Shahid and Mira were spotted by the paparazzi leaving the gym despite health officials' orders to close all gyms, cinema halls and shopping malls to prevent the spread of coronavirus. BMC since then has now sealed the gym which Shahid and Mira visited in Bandra.

      Sharing her new workout place, Mira Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and share a picture. She was seen wearing trainers and leggings standing on a mat. Mira captioned the picture as 'Endorphin Rush' and added several hashtags like #quarantineworkout, #stayhome, #stayfit, #AGatHome. She also tagged the gym manager, Yudhishthir Jaising and the gym in her story.

      After violating health advisory rules, Mira also shared a picture of how important self-distancing is in the current situation. The picture shows now 75% less public exposure will lead to fewer people being infected over time.

      According to a media report, BMC has reprimanded Shahid Kapoor as well as the gym owner for violating the health advisory issued by the state government and posing a risk to public safety. It was also said that the gym was specially opened for the actor and his wife to workout.

      On the work front, Shahid has been shooting for the remake of Tamil film Jersey, which was also shut down due to the pandemic threat. Jersey directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri the film will also see Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapur, Sharad Kelkar and more.

      Story first published: Thursday, March 19, 2020, 11:17 [IST]
