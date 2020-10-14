Divya Dutta Who Voiced The Controversial Tanishq Ad Says, ‘Don't We All Promote Brotherhood?'

Divya Dutta's Tweet

Divya tweeted, "But sir don't we all promote brotherhood?? We as India are all about that. That's our soul sir. Unity in diversity bachpan mein sunte the. Aise to kitne ads hote the. Koi kuch nai kehta tha.. par chalein sabke apne vichar (We used to be told of our unity in diversity. There used to be so many other ads like this, no one commented on them, but to each his own)!"

Many Celebs Reacted To The Ad

Many other celebrities also reacted to the ad. While Kangana opposed it claiming that it promoted ‘sexism' and ‘love jihad', Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha and author Chetan Bhagat were against the removal. The author tweeted, "Dear #tanishq, most people attacking you can't afford you anyway. And given where their thinking will take this economy, they soon won't have jobs and hence definitely won't able to buy anything from #tanishq in the future too. Don't worry about them."

Tanishq Also Issued A Statement

Meanwhile, Tanishq in a statement said that it pulled the ad down "keeping in mind... the well-being of our employees, partners and store staff." According to reports, a Tata marketing employee had been threatened, which lead to the removal of the ad by the company.