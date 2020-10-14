Divya Dutta Who Voiced The Controversial Tanishq Ad Says, ‘Don't We All Promote Brotherhood?'
Divya Dutta recently had lent her voice for a Tanishq advertisement, which has been wrapped up into a controversy. The 45-second-long ad features a North Indian Muslim family having a traditional South Indian baby shower ceremony for their pregnant daughter-in-law. Divya on Twitter said she is saddened by the company's decision to pull it down.
Amid the online backlash for the Tanishq ad, one user asked Divya Dutta if she had lent her voice for the ad, to which she wrote, "Yes it's my voice. It s sad it's taken off air. I loved it." Another Twitter user replied to her tweet saying, that they had "nothing against her", but "wrong is wrong". Divya quickly responded saying there was nothing wrong with the ad.
Divya Dutta's Tweet
Divya tweeted, "But sir don't we all promote brotherhood?? We as India are all about that. That's our soul sir. Unity in diversity bachpan mein sunte the. Aise to kitne ads hote the. Koi kuch nai kehta tha.. par chalein sabke apne vichar (We used to be told of our unity in diversity. There used to be so many other ads like this, no one commented on them, but to each his own)!"
Many Celebs Reacted To The Ad
Many other celebrities also reacted to the ad. While Kangana opposed it claiming that it promoted ‘sexism' and ‘love jihad', Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha and author Chetan Bhagat were against the removal. The author tweeted, "Dear #tanishq, most people attacking you can't afford you anyway. And given where their thinking will take this economy, they soon won't have jobs and hence definitely won't able to buy anything from #tanishq in the future too. Don't worry about them."
Tanishq Also Issued A Statement
Meanwhile, Tanishq in a statement said that it pulled the ad down "keeping in mind... the well-being of our employees, partners and store staff." According to reports, a Tata marketing employee had been threatened, which lead to the removal of the ad by the company.
