Nimrat Kaur On Facing Rejection Because Of Her Appearance: They Would Say I Don't Look Indian

Well-known for her roles in The Lunchbox and Airlift, wherein she shared screen space with late actor Irrfan Khan and Akshay Kumar respectively, actress Nimrat Kaur revealed that she had faced rejections multiple times owing to her appearance. Nimrat spoke to an entertainment portal and revealed how difficult it was for her to make it big in Bollywood without having any godfather.

Bollywood Stands In Solidarity, Producers Guild's Powerful Letter On Slander Against Film Industry

While speaking about her struggle with Pinkvilla, Nimrat said, "I did a lot of ad films and there, you just don't get the job. That's it. I would never feel discouraged because I didn't get it. I'd rather look at the one who got the ad and try to understand what I can do to better myself. It wasn't easy. I remember giving 85 auditions because I maintained a diary where I used to write What I did, where did I go and what I had to play."

Nimrat further added that many directors/producers rejected her because of her appearance. She said, "Sometimes, they would say you don't look Indian, you look too urban and modern. You don't look homely at all. We needed someone more homely looking."

Little did Nimrat know that her film The Lunchbox, which released in 2013, would change her fate. She shared that after the release of The Lunchbox, everything changed for her, and she learnt that what people think of her is their limitation, not hers.

"I was told by my international agency that I was roped in for Homeland in an ISI agent's role because of my performance as Ila in Lunchbox. So you see, not everyone thinks that way or boxes you in a particular way," asserted Nimrat.

Nimrat-Irrfan's The Lunchbox was a sleeper hit and it received immense praise from the critics, as well as the audiences. Interestingly, on September 20, the film clocked seven years.

The Lunchbox's Nimrat Kaur Says The Passing Of Irrfan Khan Is A Personal Loss For Everyone