Picture: Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Pose With Katrina Kaif At Isha Ambani’s Holi Party!

As the festival of colour Holi approaches, Bollywood festivities have already begun a couple of days ahead. Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas flew down to India, and celebrated Holi as a couple for the first time. The two were seen at Isha Ambani's Holi party on Friday night, and even posed for a picture with the beautiful Katrina Kaif. Check it out!

Priyanka and Nick twinned in white as they arrived for Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal's Holi party. Priyanka looked gorgeous in white ethnic wear, and Nick matched in her in a white kurta. Nick was super excited about the party as this was his first time celebrating the colourful festival.

He took to Instagram to share inside pictures and a video from the party, and wrote, "My first Holi! (Five days early)So much fun celebrating with such incredible people here in my second home in India. #holi @_iiishmagish @anandpiramal @priyankachopra," (sic). In one those pictures, Katrina has shared a frame with Nickyanka, and the three seem to have had a lot of fun at the party!

Isha and Anand's Holi party was attended by many other celebrities including Vicky Kaushal, Anusha Dandekar, Huma Qureshi, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rajkummar Rao and his girlfriend Patralekha, Gauri Shinde and her husband R. Balki.

