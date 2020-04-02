Prateik Babbar-Sanya Sagar's Marriage On The Rocks? Here's The Truth

Raj Babbar and Smita Patil's son Prateik Babbar broke many hearts, when he tied the knot with his steady girlfriend Sanya Sagar in a private ceremony in Lucknow in January 2019. While the two have been friends for over a decade, they dated for two years before exchanging the wedding vows.

Sanya, a film producer, is the daughter of BSP leader, Pawan Sagar. The couple often gave major relationship goals with their lovey-dovey posts on Instagram.

Now, after more than a year of wedlock, reports have surfaced on the internet that their marriage hass hit a rough patch. A source told Spotboye that all is not well between the couple. Reportedly, Prateik and Sanya are living separately for the past few weeks. Buzz is that they have unfollowed each other on Instagram and have also deleted photos of each other from their respective social media pages.

Further, Sanya's absence from the get-togethers and celebrations at the Babbars added more fuel to these rumours. One even hears that Sanya didn't even invite Prateik to watch her play of William Shakespeare's Julius Caesar, wherein she portrayed the role of Portia.

However, Prateik denied all these conjectures about his marriage and said that everything is fine between the couple.

Speaking about their love story, the actor had popped the question to Sanya in December 2017 during a music festival in Goa. He had later revealed details about his engagement to Mumbai Mirror saying "Sanya and I, along with our families, decided that something as pure as love should be solemnised on an auspicious day and what better day than Basant Panchami. She's the best partner I could have asked for. It didn't take me long to figure out that she was the one for me. I know it sounds clichéd, but I can't stop counting my blessings and thanking God for all the good that is happening in my life."

With respect to films, Prateik was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore and Rajinikanth's Darbar. His upcoming project is Sanjay Gupta's Mumbai Saga, which has an ensemble cast.

