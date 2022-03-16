Prateik Babbar Recalls His Breakup With Amy Jackson; 'I Fell In Love With This Woman & It Just Went Haywire'

Prateik Babbar and Amy Jackson were in a relationship during the filming of Gautam Menon's Ekk Deewana Tha. Unfortunately, things didn't work out between the two and they soon went parted ways. Prateik recently graced the new episode of Mashable's The Bombay Journey wherein he opened up on suffering heartbreak after his relationship with Amy went kaput.

The Baaghi 2 actor said that while Ekk Deewana Tha had finally made him feel like an actor, his breakup with Amy had left him in a dark phase.

Prateik Babbar Says It Is 'Wrong' To Seek Permission From Partner Before Doing Kissing Scenes In Films

Prateik said, "It was a good film. But then I fell in love that woman (Amy) and it just went haywire. And that just... how do I put this in simplest way... I think the bad phase began when I experienced heartbreak there. Heartbreak at 25 years old just hits different. Phir main gayab hogaya (Then I completely disappeared)."

Earlier in an interview with DNA in 2017, Amy had talked about her breakup with Prateik and had said that she had no contact with him post the split. She was quoted as saying, "We haven't been in touch at all. It's not that I can't be friends with an ex. I don't think it's impossible to remain friends. But we have never spoken after that."

Prateik Babbar Spills The Beans About His Role In Akshay Kumar-Starrer Bachchhan Paandey

Later, Prateik tied the knot with Sanya Sagar. On the other hand, Amy got engaged to George Panayiotou and even had a baby with him. Last year, the tinsel town went abuzz with speculations about Amy and George's breakup after the actress deleted all her pictures with him on social media.

Soon, rumours surfaced on the internet that Amy is secretly dating British actor Ed Westwick of Gossip Girl fame. A report in Sun magazine quoted a source as saying, "Ed and Amy are a really good match. They hit it off straight away. Both like to have fun and are career-driven. They're enjoying getting to know each other for now."