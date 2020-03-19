Rajkummar Rao Celebrates Ten Years In Bollywood: It Wouldn’t Have Been Possible Without Your Love

Ever since his debut ten years ago, Rajkummar Rao has grown to make a name for himself as one of the most incredible actors in the Hindi film industry. Rajkummar took to his Instagram handle to express his gratitude to audiences and filmmakers for giving him opportunities this past decade.

Rajkummar celebrated ten years of being in Bollywood by sharing a collage of stills from his most well-known movies, which included Omerta, Newton, Stree, Trapped, Bareilly Ki Barfi, and a web series titled Bose: Dead/Alive.

He captioned the post, "It's been 10 years for me in the industry. A dream that I saw in my hometown as a kid and to actually see it coming alive is nothing but blessings. Big thanks to all my Co-actors, directors, producers, writers & technicians & Many thanks to YOU, the audience and cinema lovers all across the world. It wouldn't have been possible without ur love & support."

He continued, "Thank you my KarmaBhoomi #Mumbai. It's just a humble beginning for me. I'll always try to push my boundaries and to entertain you and engage you with my work." (sic).

Rajkummar made his debut with the 2010 film Love Sex Aur Dhokha which was directed by Dibakar Banerjee. He's won numerous awards and accolades, the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in Shahid being one of them. He also won the Asia Pacific Screen Award for his 2017 film Newton.

With regards to work, Rajkummar has a number of films up for release. He will next be seen in Anurag Basu's Ludo, Hardik Mehta's Roohi Afzana, Hansal Mehta's Chhalaang. It was recently announced that Rajkummar will be starring in the sequel to the Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao starrer Badhaai Ho. The sequel has been titled Badhaai Do.

