      Rajkummar Rao To Play Cop In Hindi Remake Of Superhit Telugu Thriller HIT

      Rajkummar Rao has announced his next project, which is a remake of Telugu cop thriller titled HIT. The film is produced by Kuldeep Rathore and Dil Raju, who is also remaking Jersey in Hindi with Shahid Kapoor. HIT remake will be directed by Sailesh Kolanu who also directed the original.

      Rajkummar Rao To Play Cop In Hindi Remake Of Superhit Telugu Thriller HIT

      Rajkummar opened up about the film and said, in a statement, "When I saw HIT, I instantly connected with it. It's an engaging story, relevant in today's environment. As an actor, I am always on the lookout to play characters I haven't explored and HIT gives me a chance to do that. I'm looking forward to take this journey with Sailesh and (producer) Dil Raju."

      Sailesh Kolanu revealed that HIT is set to be a series, in which the first film tells the story of a police officer who is on the trail of a missing woman.. Talking about the film's story he added that HIT, which stands for Homicide Intervention Team, is about a police officer who is constantly fighting a battle with his past and his present.

      Director Sailesh Kolanu On HIT's Hindi Remake

      Director Sailesh Kolanu On HIT's Hindi Remake

      "So it's a troubled character. I wanted to cast someone who can bring that darkness to the role and still make the audience root for him with a matured performance. I felt Raj can evoke that kind of a response. I have been following Rajkummar's work ever since I watched 'Shaitan'. He is a terrific actor and has managed to surprise us everytime with his performances," said Kolanu.

      HIT Has A Franchise Potential

      HIT Has A Franchise Potential

      Talking about the franchise in the south and the possibility of more films in Hindi, Kolanu added, "Yes, I see HIT has the potential to be a successful franchise in Bollywood too. I feel the premise of HIT is very global. Of course, I will be making very minor changes to suit the sensibilities of the audience all over India. The idea is to create a realistic world of crime and investigation and put a bunch of beautifully flawed and grey characters in that world. And then let multiple stories unfold within that world."

      HIT Will Go On Floors In 2021

      HIT Will Go On Floors In 2021

      According to IANS, HIT is still in pre-production and will go on floors in 2021. The makers are yet to announce more details about the cast and story of the Hindi remake. Telugu film HIT: The First Case, starred Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in lead roles. The film released in February 2020 and received praise for its screenplay and performances by fans and critics alike.

      Story first published: Wednesday, July 15, 2020, 13:58 [IST]
