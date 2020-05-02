Rakesh Roshan BLAMES Rishi Kapoor’s Stubbornness For His Deteriorated Health; Says He Had WARNED Him

Roshan On His Last Meeting With Kapoor

"I met him last on March 15 over dinner. Only Chintu (Rishi), his wife Neetu and I were there, and we chatted for nearly three hours. We discussed each other's health.

I am a hundred percent cured, touchwood. Chintu asked me why I didn't start a new film. I told him I will wait until September when my final medical tests will happen," said Rakesh Roshan, who himself has come out of cancer.

Rakesh Roshan Blames Rishi Kapoor’s Delhi Trip For His Deteriorated Health

"Both of us had cancer, though different kinds. I am aware of how infection-prone we are. So when Chintu told me about his plans to go to Delhi in February for a wedding I advised him against it. But he still went, and had a relapse there. When I met Chintu he admitted he should've listened to me and that he made a mistake by going to Delhi," said the Krrish director.

Rakesh Roshan On His Bond With Rishi Kapoor

Speaking about how he remained so close to Mr Kapoor, Rakesh Roshan revealed "We both have our good and bad points and our friendship lasted so long because we accepted each other with our faults. We had no ego issues between us. Chintu would regret what he said or did and then apologize the next day. I was also quick to say sorry to him when I erred. That's why we remained so close."

How Did Rakesh Roshan And Rishi Kapoor Become Friends?

Rakesh Roshan revealed that he first met Rishi Kapoor when they were working together in the musical, Khel Khel Mein. Roshan revealed that they hit it off instantly as they had so much in common.

"That's when our professional and personal association began. No matter how busy we got we would meet 3-4 times a week. A friendship requires commitment and time to last."

Rakesh Roshan Is All Heartbroken After Rishi Kapoor’s Demise

He concluded saying, "I find it hard to believe that Chintu is gone.I feel he is still with me that he will call any moment. Sadly I couldn't attend his last rites because of my own health condition."

Our condolences to the near and dear ones of Rishi Kapoor.