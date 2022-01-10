Rakesh Roshan On Why Hrithik Doesn't Do Many Films; 'He Doesn't Want To Play Routine Characters'

Hrithik Roshan made a smashing entry in the Hindi film industry with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai in 2000 which was helmed by his filmmaker-father Rakesh Roshan. Since that the superstar has been entertaining everyone with his amazing performances in films.

However in a career spanning over two decades, Hrithik has been extremely choosy about his projects and has done around 23-25 films. Recently in an interview with ETimes, the actor's father Rakesh Roshan spoke about why he does not do many movies.

Roshan Senior revealed that Hrithik likes challenges as an actor and the opportunity to play inspiring characters doesn't come by easily. He said that the Super 30 star doesn't want to essay routine characters on screen. The filmmaker also added that Hrithik takes up films where his characters have a graph as he can't breeze in and out of a film.

"As an actor he likes challenges. The opportunity to play inspiring characters doesn't come by easily. That's why he doesn't do many films. He doesn't want to play routine characters. There are many films that do extremely well at the box-office. When I imagine Hrithik in them, I realise that had he been in it, the film wouldn't have done as well. Reason being, from Hrithik people expect something else. They know he's an intense actor, so the subject and performance will be different. He works in films where he wants to justify the character. He can't breeze in and out of a film. His characters need to have a graph. To get that kind of character and subject is not frequent," ETimes quoted Rakesh Roshan as saying.

In the same interview, Rakesh also opened up on his equation with his actor-son and said, "The best thing about our relationship is that we can be honest and candid with each other. That brings you extremely close. I don't think twice before speaking my mind with him. You don't feel so free even with friends. With friends, you fear whether your frankness will upset the other person. You wonder how to put it across. But Hrithik's more than a friend."

Workwise, Hrithik will next be seen in Vikram Vedha remake and Siddharth Anand's Fighter.