Richa Chadha Moves In With Ali Fazal; Says ‘It's Good To Finally Be Able To Take Decisions Together'

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were all set to get married t earlier this year, but they had to postpone the wedding due to the pandemic. Now, after spending months apart during lockdown, the couple has moved in together.

A news report revealed that Richa and Ali have now moved in together into a new apartment. The report also revealed that Richa was set to move out of her previous apartment in March but the lockdown had postponed her shift. Back in august, the couple started house hunting and zeroed in on an address where they plan to rent for a few years.

Richa told Mumbai Mirror that their new house is close to the sea. She added that the place offers them privacy as it is full of retired people with no paparazzi around. Describing Ali Fazal as a flatmate, Richa told the paper, "He is fun, and unlike most boys, likes to help around. He chose the curtains without fuss; luckily, our aesthetics match for the most part. It's good to finally be able to take decisions together, right from what soap to buy to which maid to hire. Ali is a better cook, specially when it comes to continental cuisine. When we went grocery shopping, his bag was bigger than mine. I enjoy organic farming and here we have a space to grow a kitchen garden of our own, which he is helping me with."

Richa and Ali have also talked about moving their wedding to 2021. The duo also had guests flying in from Hollywood and hence are waiting for it to be safe for everyone. Richa added that until there's a vaccine, "there's no use of zeroing in on a date." They had planned for a three-city affair in 2020 and the actor confirmed that the plan will remain the same.

Richa Chadha Honoured With Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award; 'This Reiterates My Faith In My Dreams'

Richa Chadha Says She Rarely Spoke To Fiance Ali Fazal About Her Defamation Case against Actress