Saif Ali Khan Calls Tanhaji 'Highly Patriotic' Film; Reveals No One Expected It To Do So Well!

Ajay Devgn's historical film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was a massive blockbuster at the box office with rave reviews for the performances. While the actor essays the titular role, Saif Ali Khan plays the villainous Udaybhan Rathod in the period drama.

Recently, while speaking in an India Today e-conclave session, Saif revealed that no had expected the film to do the sort of business that it ended up doing.

The Hum Tum actor said, "There are certain aspects to the film. It's highly patriotic film and ticks all the boxes when it comes to being larger than life. It's probably on paper, if there's any film of mine that was expected to do this good, this was it. But no one thought Tanhaji could do this box office performance."

Earlier, Saif stirred a controversy when he made some bold remarks about the film's historical inaccuracy. In an interview with Film Companion, he said, "For some reason I didn't take a stand... maybe next time I would. I was very excited to play the role because it's a delicious role. But when people say this is history; I don't think this is history. I am quite aware of what the history was."

"I would really like to a part of a film industry that would take a stand that wouldn't make mass kind of films like that. Films that would rather say 'hey this is what history is' rather than mould it to certain kind of belief. But people say that is what runs and that's what's given it the extra kind of bump, I mean it's more than just action movie. There's an idea there that seems to have caught on, but certainly a dangerous idea," added the actor.

Later, it was rumoured that Ajay was upset with Saif's statements. When the Golmaal actor was asked about it at an event, he gave a hilarious reply by saying, "I was very upset. I went to his house and beat him up. I broke his legs and he is not even able to walk nowadays."

Speaking about Tanhaji's box office performance, the movie minted a lifetime collection of Rs. 341.01 crore and is one of the top grossers of 2020.

