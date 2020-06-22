Saif Ali Khan Says He Is Privileged; ‘Good Actors Don’t Get Opportunities That Privileged People Do’

Saif Ali Khan became part of the debate on nepotism, which was reignited following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Saif has always maintained that nepotism is a fact of the Hindi film industry. In a recent interview, he admitted that he himself has had opportunities open for him because of his parents. He added that some real good actors miss out on opportunities sometimes.

In a conversation with Anupama Chopra, Saif spoke about the respect he was able to earn from talented co-stars in the ensemble film, Omkara.

When Anupama asked him about being referred to as 'Khan Sahab' on the sets, Saif said, "Being the kind of person I am, the films that I have done, there has also been as sense of privilege and lack of privilege, and people coming up the hard way and people coming up the easy way, that's always been the undercurrent, especially in an ensemble like this, with some of these NSD guys and film institute chaps."

He continued, "They've come up purely through talent, while some of us, frankly, have had doors opened for us by privilege of our birth and the parents we've had. So, given that undercurrent, when you're on set and you do a scene and you are as prepared as anyone else and you deliver a line which is on par with if not better than everyone, then you feel better. And to earn the respect of those guys felt really important."

Saif added, "It happens a lot in India that there are good actors that do not get the opportunities that sometimes some privileged people do."

Saif was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman, starring alongside debutant Alaya F, Tabu, Kubbra Sait, Chunky Panday and others.

