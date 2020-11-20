Saif Ali Khan Says He Might Drop The Idea Of His Autobiography; Says He Isn’t Prepared For The Abuse

In a podcast with Jacqueline Fernandez and Amanda Cerny, Saif Ali Khan admitted that he is considering dropping the idea of his autobiography because he is certain that a large part of the audience will abuse him. He further said that he isn't prepared to go through the abuse that might come his way for being honest.

"Someone asked me to do a book, and I might chicken out, because it's too much work to do it properly, and then you have to be very honest as well, which probably will disturb quite a few people," Saif said, adding, "Honestly, I don't know if I am prepared to put myself through the 100% abuse that's going to come my way."

Saif had announced his autobiography with much excitement in August, and had announced that it would arrive next year.

"I'm really sorry to say it, I'm going to say it, I don't think the general audience -- and not just general -- but there will be a section of the audience that's so negative in India that I don't want to share my life and talk about things," he said.

He laughed and added that he hadn't even told the publishers that he was considering cancelling it.

Sharing an anecdote as a reason to why he is having second thoughts. "When I was walking today, part of the book should describe what I was feeling and thinking looking at these trees and thinking about how lucky we are to be shooting in Himachal, and it's not really," he said.

Saif is currently shooting for Bhoot Police in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan Trolled For Saying 'Acting Is A High-Risk Profession, Almost Like Working At Hospital'

ALSO READ: Diwali 2020: Kareena Kapoor Gets Into Celebration Mode With Saif, Taimur & Malaika In Dharamshala