Salman Khan's 55th Birthday: Superstar To Have A Low-Key Celebration With Loved Ones: Report

A Low-Key Birthday Celebration For Salman Khan

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Salman may not make his birthday celebration a 'grand affair' this year. The report further stated that the superstar is likely to take a shoot break from work to celebrate his birthday at his Panvel farmhouse with a few family members and close friends. On the other hand, a Bollywood Hungama report stated that the actor has cancelled his annual birthday bash.

Salman Khan's Niece Ayat Sharma Shares Her Birthday With The Superstar

December 27 also marks the birthday of Salman Khan's niece Ayat Sharma who will turn one this year. The Tiger Zinda Hai actor is a doting uncle to the tiny tot, and their pictures and videos never fail to make us 'awww'. Well, we just can't wait to see some new glimpses of the uncle-niece's cute moments!

Salman Khan Is Currently Shooting For Antim

The Mahesh Manjrekar directorial has the actor sharing screen space with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma for the first time. While Salman essays the role of a cop, Aayush will be seen as a gangster in this film which is a Hindi remake of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern. Recently, Salman's first look from the film went viral on social media, and netizens couldn't stop gushing over Salman's Sikh get-up for his role.