Salman Khan's 55th Birthday: Superstar To Have A Low-Key Celebration With Loved Ones: Report
One of Bollywood biggest superstars Salman Khan, will turn 55 on December 27, 2020. Every year, the actor's birthday is celebrated in a lavish way with fans making it extra special with their sweet gestures and birthday wishes. Salman parties with his family members and close friends from the industry at his Panvel farmhouse, and the pictures from the celebration take social media by storm.
However this year, it seems like things are going to be different owing to the novel Coronavirus pandemic. Salman who had a close call with COVID-19 after his driver and two cooks tested positive for the virus, will keep his birthday celebration low-key, stated media reports.
A Low-Key Birthday Celebration For Salman Khan
As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Salman may not make his birthday celebration a 'grand affair' this year. The report further stated that the superstar is likely to take a shoot break from work to celebrate his birthday at his Panvel farmhouse with a few family members and close friends. On the other hand, a Bollywood Hungama report stated that the actor has cancelled his annual birthday bash.
Salman Khan's Niece Ayat Sharma Shares Her Birthday With The Superstar
December 27 also marks the birthday of Salman Khan's niece Ayat Sharma who will turn one this year. The Tiger Zinda Hai actor is a doting uncle to the tiny tot, and their pictures and videos never fail to make us 'awww'. Well, we just can't wait to see some new glimpses of the uncle-niece's cute moments!
Salman Khan Is Currently Shooting For Antim
The Mahesh Manjrekar directorial has the actor sharing screen space with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma for the first time. While Salman essays the role of a cop, Aayush will be seen as a gangster in this film which is a Hindi remake of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern. Recently, Salman's first look from the film went viral on social media, and netizens couldn't stop gushing over Salman's Sikh get-up for his role.
