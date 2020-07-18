Shekhar Kapur On R Balki's 'Find Me Better Actors Than Alia, Ranbir' Comment: Saw Kai Po Che Again

Shekhar Kapur Spoke About Sushant Singh Rajput's Debut Film

The Masoom director wrote in his tweet, "Have huge respect for you, Balki. But i just saw Kai Po Che again last night. Three new young actors at that time. And stunning believable performances by each."

The Filmmaker Praised The Actors Who Hail From Theatre Background

"Best actors today are coming from theatre. There's new found respect for them. And confidence. I've worked with Naseer, Shabana,Satish Kaushik, Seema Biswas and entire cast of Bandit Queen, Cate Blanchett, Geoffrey Rush, Heath Ledger Daniel Craig Eddy Redmayne. All are from theatre," read his next tweet.

Writer-Editor Apurva Asrani Also Disagreed With R Balki's Stand

He tweeted, "Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann, Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra, Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Richa Chaddha. Many others too if we look beyond A list film families, and take a few chances. I love Ranbir & Alia, but please, they aren't the only good actors."

'Stop Fussing Over The Same 3-4 Names,' Says Apurva Asrani

Apurva further added, "Pankaj Tripathi, Gajraj Rao, Amit Sadh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rasika Dugal, Swara Bhaskar, Shweta Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta, Divya Dutta, Manav Kaul, Nawazuddin, Jeetu. My god, I could go on & on about the wonderful talents we have. Stop fussing over the same 3-4 names now!"

Apurva Asrani Takes A Jibe At Bollywood

"Some filmmakers & journalists are so star struck, that they gush over mediocre actors with famous surnames. Repeatedly, these actors headline projects & the press gushes. Talented actors are mostly used as garnishing--to make the mediocre look better, but NEVER to outshine them," wrote the writer-editor.