Shekhar Suman Blasts Actors For Tarnishing Sushant's Name; Says 'Dead Man Cannot Defend Himself'

Shekhar Suman Takes A Dig At Actresses Being Probed By NCB

Without taking any names, Shekhar Suman took a jibe at the actresses being probed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs case linked to Sushant's death and wrote, "All the confessions and testimonials of the women being probed for the drug case are tarnishing Sushant's name calling him a drug addict. Also attacking his character. This is so unfair and inhuman,for a dead man cannot defend himself."

The NCB Is Currently Probing The Drugs Case Linked To Sushant's Demise

The NCB had summoned actresses Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh for questioning last week in connection with the alleged Bollywood-drug nexus.

Sushant's actress-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had earlier alleged that the late actor used to smoke marijuana. Further, in her bail plea, Rhea had claimed that Sushant was the only consumer of drugs and that he was directing his staff members to procure his drugs.

The CBI Is Yet To Reach To A Conclusion In Sushant's Death Case

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. The Mumbai Police had confirmed his death by suicide. However, the case took a new turn when Sushant's father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty under multiple sections including 'abetment to suicide.' Soon, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) stepped in to probe the case on Supreme Court's order. Besides CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the NCB is also investigating this case. Recently, the CBI released a statement that they had not ruled out any angle in Sushant's death probe.