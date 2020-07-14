Shekhar Suman Lights A Diya In Memory Of Sushant Singh Rajput: You Will Inspire Millions Of Outsider
Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14 and a month after his tragic demise, Shekhar Suman dedicated a post to him on Twitter and shared an emotional note. Many other Bollywood celebrities including Dil Bechara cast and crew, Rhea Chakraborty, Ankita Lokhande and Mahesh Shetty also remembered the late actor.
Shekhar had urged Sushant's fans to lit a diya (oil lamp) as a tribute to the late actor. Suman wrote on Twitter, "On the morning of 14th July lets all light a diya, a candle and have a silent prayer on our lips for Sushant Singh Rajput who lit our lives with his presence n positivity in this world and shall remain in our hearts forever."
Shekhar Suman's Post
On July 14, he shared a picture of the lit oil lamp on Twitter and wrote, "Sushant you brightened our lives like a divine flame and will continue to do so forever! The world will never forget you. you will inspire millions of "outsiders" who dared to dream."
Shekhar Questions Bollywood's Silence On Sushant's Demise
Earlier, Shekhar Suman had also met Bihar Chief Minister and urged for a CBI inquiry into Sushant's death. The actor has been very vocal since Sushant's demise asking for justice. He also questioned other Bollywood celebrities for not talking about the matter. He wrote on Twitter, "Film parivar ke log chup hai maun hain Ye jo nishabd baithe hain ye sab kaun hain Sirf isliye ki jo chala gaya wo aapka saga nahin tha Aapka apna bhai ya beta nahin tha Sushant ke liye aage badhein aawaz uthayein Yun dar ke na baithein usey nyay dilayein#justiceforSushantforum (Members of the film fraternity are all quiet, silent. Who are these people who are sitting silently? Just because the one who departed was not one of your own, he was not your brother or son, Step up and raise your voice for Sushant. Don't be scared, help him get justice)."
Sushant Will Be Seen In Dil Bechara
Fans are still heartbroken with Sushant's sudden demise and paid tribute to the actor by breaking viewership records with the trailer of his last film Dil Bechara. The trailer released earlier this month and is the most-liked and viewed video of YouTube. The film will release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, 2020, and will be available to all.
Sushant's Family Alleges Shekhar Suman & Sandip Ssingh Are Using Actor's Death For Political Mileage
Shekhar Suman Reveals Why He Is Scared And Worried For His Son Adhyayan Post Sushant's Death