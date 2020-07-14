Shekhar Suman Lights A Diya In Memory Of Sushant Singh Rajput: You Will Inspire Millions Of Outsider

Shekhar Suman's Post

On July 14, he shared a picture of the lit oil lamp on Twitter and wrote, "Sushant you brightened our lives like a divine flame and will continue to do so forever! The world will never forget you. you will inspire millions of "outsiders" who dared to dream."

Shekhar Questions Bollywood's Silence On Sushant's Demise

Earlier, Shekhar Suman had also met Bihar Chief Minister and urged for a CBI inquiry into Sushant's death. The actor has been very vocal since Sushant's demise asking for justice. He also questioned other Bollywood celebrities for not talking about the matter. He wrote on Twitter, "Film parivar ke log chup hai maun hain Ye jo nishabd baithe hain ye sab kaun hain Sirf isliye ki jo chala gaya wo aapka saga nahin tha Aapka apna bhai ya beta nahin tha Sushant ke liye aage badhein aawaz uthayein Yun dar ke na baithein usey nyay dilayein#justiceforSushantforum (Members of the film fraternity are all quiet, silent. Who are these people who are sitting silently? Just because the one who departed was not one of your own, he was not your brother or son, Step up and raise your voice for Sushant. Don't be scared, help him get justice)."

Sushant Will Be Seen In Dil Bechara

Fans are still heartbroken with Sushant's sudden demise and paid tribute to the actor by breaking viewership records with the trailer of his last film Dil Bechara. The trailer released earlier this month and is the most-liked and viewed video of YouTube. The film will release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, 2020, and will be available to all.