Shekhar Suman Demands Apology For Accusing Him Of Using SSR's Death To His Advantage

Shekhar Suman has been very vocal in the past few months seeking justice for the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The late actor's tragic demise left everyone in deep shock and brought his fans together in seeking justice for him. The senior actor started campaigns on social media and also went to Patna to meet the Dil Bechara star's father to offer his condolences.

While many have shown support towards Shekar's efforts, a group of Twitter users have also criticised the actor. Many of them also accused him of banking in on the late actor's death to pursue his political career in Bihar. Shekhar Suman recently took to Twitter to hit back at trolls making such claims. He has also demanded an apology from the ones who accused him of using the late actor's death to his advantage.

Shekhar Suman wrote on Twitter, "When I met Tejashwi Yadav in connection with Sushant in Patna, a lot of ppl accused me of having political ambitions. The Bihar elections have come n gone and I cldnt care a fig about it. Wd these creeps who accused me now come forward and say sorry to me."

Shekhar Has Demanded An Apology In His Tweets In a thread tweet, he said that one has to think before taking a stand, "If you fight for a problem you are doing it for publicity, if you don't you are a self-centered, coward and a selfish guy. One has to think a million times before taking a stand. There ain't always a motive behind what you do. Life's biggest asset is not money or fame or power or position but inner happiness, contentment and satisfaction." Shekhar Suman's Tribute To Sushant On Diwali On Diwali, Shekhar had shared a tweet, remembering Sushant. He wrote, "Remembering Sushant on this day. Exactly Six months ago a tragedy of great magnitude happened. The whole nation cried.And is still grief struck.A light that illuminated millions extinguished forever. This Diwali is dedicated to you." Shekhar Suman Said He Has No Political Aspirations Back in June 2020, Shekhar Suman had met Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, the chief ministerial candidate of the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), to discuss Sushant's case and had revealed that he has no political aspirations.

Shekhar Suman On Akshat Utkarsh's Suicide: They Won't Waste Time On Him, He's Not Going To Get TRPs

Shekhar Suman Reveals Why He Is Scared And Worried For His Son Adhyayan Post Sushant's Death