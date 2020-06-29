Shekhar Suman Reveals Why He Is Scared And Worried For His Son Adhyayan Post Sushant's Death

'My Son Adhyayan Once Told Me That He Was Having Suicidal Thoughts,' Says Shekhar Suman

The host-actor was quoted as saying by the tabloid, "Sushant was like a son to me. I can understand his father's pain. This is because just like him, my son Adhyayan too has suffered depression and has gone through a similar phase. The film industry created several hurdles for him. Once, he even told me that he was having suicidal thoughts." Shekhar revealed that he did not leave Adhyayan's side during this time.

Shekhar Suman Says Sushant's Demise Has Triggered Adhyayan

He further continued, "It was difficult for us to get my son out of that bad phase of his life. But now, after Sushant's death, I am scared and worried once again."

Shekhar Suman To Meet Sushant's Family In Patna

The actor revealed that he will be travelling to Patna to meet late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family. He will also urge Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar to push for a CBI inquiry in the actor's death.

Shekhar tweeted, "Im going to my hometown Patna to meet Sushant's father and pay my respect to him and the CM Shri Nitish Kumar and all the admirers and fans of Sushant to press upon #CBIEnquiryForSushant #justiceforSushantforum @NitishKumar."

Shekhar Suman Recently Formed A Forum Called Justice For Sushant

The actor created a forum called Justice for Sushant, to push the Government for CBI inquiry in Sushant's death. The actor took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Im forming a Forum called #justiceforSushantforum.where i implore just about ev one to pressurize the govt to launch a CBI inquiry into Sushant's death,raise their voices against this kind of tyranny n gangism and tear down the mafias.i solicit your support."