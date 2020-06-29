    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Shekhar Suman Reveals Why He Is Scared And Worried For His Son Adhyayan Post Sushant's Death

      By
      |

      Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide has shocked the film industry. Reportedly, the Chhichhore actor was suffering from depression and was seeking treatment for the same. Fans are still not ready to believe that Sushant could take this drastic step, and are demanding a CBI inquiry in his death case.

      Recently, while speaking with Mumbai Mirror, Shekhar Suman, who considered Sushant as his son, spoke about his own son Adhyayan Suman's battle with depression.

      'My Son Adhyayan Once Told Me That He Was Having Suicidal Thoughts,' Says Shekhar Suman

      'My Son Adhyayan Once Told Me That He Was Having Suicidal Thoughts,' Says Shekhar Suman

      The host-actor was quoted as saying by the tabloid, "Sushant was like a son to me. I can understand his father's pain. This is because just like him, my son Adhyayan too has suffered depression and has gone through a similar phase. The film industry created several hurdles for him. Once, he even told me that he was having suicidal thoughts." Shekhar revealed that he did not leave Adhyayan's side during this time.

      Shekhar Suman Says Sushant's Demise Has Triggered Adhyayan

      Shekhar Suman Says Sushant's Demise Has Triggered Adhyayan

      He further continued, "It was difficult for us to get my son out of that bad phase of his life. But now, after Sushant's death, I am scared and worried once again."

      Shekhar Suman To Meet Sushant's Family In Patna

      Shekhar Suman To Meet Sushant's Family In Patna

      The actor revealed that he will be travelling to Patna to meet late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family. He will also urge Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar to push for a CBI inquiry in the actor's death.

      Shekhar tweeted, "Im going to my hometown Patna to meet Sushant's father and pay my respect to him and the CM Shri Nitish Kumar and all the admirers and fans of Sushant to press upon #CBIEnquiryForSushant #justiceforSushantforum @NitishKumar."

      Shekhar Suman Recently Formed A Forum Called Justice For Sushant

      Shekhar Suman Recently Formed A Forum Called Justice For Sushant

      The actor created a forum called Justice for Sushant, to push the Government for CBI inquiry in Sushant's death. The actor took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Im forming a Forum called #justiceforSushantforum.where i implore just about ev one to pressurize the govt to launch a CBI inquiry into Sushant's death,raise their voices against this kind of tyranny n gangism and tear down the mafias.i solicit your support."

      Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. The final post-mortem report confirmed the cause of his death as asphyxia due to hanging.

      ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's Audition Reel From Kai Po Che And PK Will Make You Emotional; Watch Video

      ALSO READ: Sushant's Cousin Demands Theatrical Release Of Actor's Last Film Dil Bechara: We Will Go To Court

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X