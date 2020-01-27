    For Quick Alerts
      Shikara: Makers Drop New Poster, Announce Second Trailer’s Release

      By Lekhaka
      The film, 'Shikara' brings the untold story of Kashmiri pandits to the silver screen. The movie stars Aadil Khan as Shiv Kumar Dhar and Sadia as Shanti Dhar in the lead giving us the storyline of flowering romance in the conflict-ridden state of Kashmir.

      The theme of the movie has garnered a lot of attention and there is no denial for the same.

      After shocking the audience with the first gripping trailer of Shikara, the makers of the movie have dropped a new poster from the movie featuring the lead duo, announcing another trailer of the movie which will be released tomorrow.

      Shikara: Makers Drop New Poster, Announce 2nd Trailer

      The poster shows how the duo is looking for a ray of hope and how others are also looking for a permanent solution to their problems. The only thing that has kept them going is nothing but hope and alot of prayers that one day it will all fall in place.

      The trailer of 'Shikara' has received appreciation from all across for its heartwarming and thought-provoking storyline. The response has been tremendous and has resonated with the audience and once more, it will do it more better. A powerful depiction of Kashmir from 1990, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's directorial has struck the right chords amongst the audience.

      Shikara, a film by Vidhu Vinod Chopra is all set to release on 7th February, 2020. Presented by Fox Star Studios. Produced by Vinod Chopra Productions and co-produced by Fox star studios.

      Read more about: shikara vidhu vinod chopra
      Story first published: Monday, January 27, 2020, 17:02 [IST]
