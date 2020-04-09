    For Quick Alerts
      Debutants Aadil Khan And Sadia From Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Shikara Receive Praises From Rajkummar Rao

      By Lekhaka
      Vidhu Vinod Chopra's latest directorial Shikara is winning the hearts of the audience all over again. The film, which was much acclaimed when it released in theatres earlier this year, has recently made its digital debut and the adoration by fans has only increased.

      And among the many admirers of this film, is young star Rajkummar Rao. The talented actor, who is practicing social distancing by staying at home like the rest of the country in this lockdown caused by coronavirus saw Shikara just days after its digital premiere and couldn't stop raving about it.

      Rajkummar Rao Praises Shikara Actors Aadil Khan And Sadia

      He shared his admiration for the masterpiece, made by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, with the debutant actors Aadil Khan and Sadia by personally messaging them and praising the promising work they did in the movie. He appreciated the two newcomers and their talents. Being one of the leading actors of today's generation, this praise coming from Rajkummar Rao was surely a note of encouragement for Aadil and Sadia.

      Story first published: Thursday, April 9, 2020, 21:51 [IST]
