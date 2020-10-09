Shikha Malhotra, Actress Who Volunteered To Nurse COVID-19 Patients, Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Earlier in 2020, actress Shikha Malhotra made headlines for volunteering to nurse COVID-19 patients. The actress has a degree in nursing from Delhi's Vardhaman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital, and started volunteering back in March 2020.

After months of working with patients for six months, Shikha Malhotra has now tested positive for the virus. On Thursday, she took to her Instagram account to confirm her medical condition. Shikha has urged her fans to take proper precautions, and not to take the disease lightly.

In the post, she shared two images, in the first one, she can be seen lying on a hospital bed. While in the second photograph, she is dressed in PPE kit, ready for nursing.

Shikha Malhotra's Post "Tested Positive #Admitted. Abhi oxygen ki kami mehsoos ho rahi hai. Post unke liye jo kehte hain corona kuch bhi nahin (I feel I am low on oxygen right now. This post is for those who say corona is no big deal. #serving #continuously from past 6 months with all of your best wishes and prayers," she wrote as caption, with a collage of two images. Shikha Malhotra Has Been Hospitalised Back in March, Shikha had revealed that she has taken up nursing for Covid patients. On social media accounts, she had written that she "is currently working as a volunteer at a hospital in Mumbai to fight against coronavirus". She had been sharing her journey on Instagram and using her platform to help spread more awareness about the virus in the early days of the pandemic. Shikha Has Been Nursing COVID-19 Patients Since March 2020 Meanwhile, she has been seen in Bollywood films like Fan and Running Shaadi. Shikha has also appeared in Rajasthani films like Kaanchli: Life In a Slough.

COVID-19: Actress Shikha Malhotra Goes Back To Being A Nurse In Mumbai Hospital!

Ankita Lokhande Promises To Take Care Of Father Unconditionally As He Returns From Hospital