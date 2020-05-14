Gulabo Sitabo World Premiere: Amitabh-Ayushmann's Film To Release On Amazon Prime On June 12

The World Premiere Date Of Gulabo Sitabo Announced

The Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana starrer will have a world premiere on Amazon Prime on June 12. It will be simultaneously available in 200 countries worldwide.

Amitabh Bachchan Says Gulabo Sitabo Is A Must Watch For Families At Home

Speaking about the film, Amitabh Bachchan said, "Gulabo Sitabo is a slice of life dramedy that is a must watch for families at home. I was excited about my role since the first time Shoojit showed me the character's look. It took me almost three hours each day to get into character with its different look. I had a wonderful time working with my very talented co-star Ayushmann Khurrana. Even though we are constantly bantering in the film, it has been a pleasure working with him for the first time. This family entertainer has the power to cut across geographic boundaries and we are pleased to bring Gulabo Sitabo to audiences across the globe."

Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals Why Gulabo Sitabo Is A Special Film For Him

Big B's co-star Ayushmann Khurrana added, "Gulabo Sitabo is a special film for me. It made me reunite with my mentor Shoojit da after Vicky Donor. Whatever I'm today is because of him and I'm happy that he made me a part of his vision again. Gulabo Sitabo also sees me share the screen space with Mr. Amitabh Bachchan for the first time and it's a huge moment, it's a dream come true for me. I have secretly wished to work with him for many, many years and Shoojit da made this happen and I will be indebted to him forever. It has truly been an honour for me to work with a legend and I feel enriched as an actor after the experience. What I love about the film is its sheer simplicity - the fleeting moments of simple humour in the banter between a landlord and tenant makes this film really special. I hope audiences love the film and our chemistry when it premieres."

Mark The Date In Your Calendar

Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India said in an official statement, "Gulabo Sitabo is one of the most anticipated films of the year. We are happy to exclusively premiere Gulabo Sitabo on Prime Video. It is the first step in our endeavour to bring superior cinematic experiences to our customer's doorstep."