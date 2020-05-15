Sonam Kapoor Says ‘Masakali’ Made Her Famous; ‘I Went From Being A Nobody to Somebody’

Recently, the ultimate destination of all things Bollywood, Filmfare announced a new video series called Filmfare Lockdown Conversations. Hosted by the editor of Filmfare, B-town influencer Jitesh Pillaai will be chatting with some of the A-listers of B-town, as they open up about life in lockdown. In the latest episode of the show, the glam goddess of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor is seen in a candid conversation about her new routine, catching up with friends, her first brush up with mass hysteria of fandom among many other interesting things.

She also reminisces about how the song Masakali from Delhi-6 made her world famous by saying, "Even though Delhi-6 didn't do so well, it made me so famous because of the song and me dancing with a pigeon on my head." She then goes on to describe her first euphoria of fandom saying, "The third film that I shot after Delhi-6 was Aisha. We were shooting near Humayun's Tomb in Delhi and me & Abhay Deol were doing this Gola-wala scene which didn't make it to the final cut of the movie. I remember seeing a sea of people as soon as I turned around to buy the gola. This was my first brush with hysteria as they were screaming my name or calling me Masakali. From Delhi-6 to Aisha, I went from being a nobody to somebody."

Watch her talk more on this along with many other facets of life under this quarantine only on Filmfare Lockdown Conversations. New episodes of the video series release every Tuesday and Friday at 5pm across Filmfare's social media platforms.

Delhi-6 was a 2009 film directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, starring Sonam, Abhishek Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Waheeda Rehman, Rishi Kapoor, Atul Kulkarni and others.

