South Invasion Of Bollywood! Here Are The Movies That Took Over The Entire Nation

The boundaries have merged where there is no distinction left between down south and up north rather entertainment has become the medium of it all to come together. Content movies from South have already made its mark across the nation and the world where they have resonated with Bollywood cinema-watchers. Prabhas is one of the finest actors and has always given one of the most promising performances on-screen. When south Indian movies invaded the Bollywood industry, the movies delivered by Superstar Prabhas still stand strong. In the list, we see two out of the pool of projects that belong to the superstar.

Baahubali :

With phenomenal run at the box office, breaking records- the film was a worldwide hit owing to Prabhas' fandom! Prabhas has given a phenomenal performance in both the parts and how can we not talk about the super chiselled and huge built body that got us drooling all over him.

2.0 :

This marked the fresh pairing of Akshay Kumar and Rajnikant. The story revolves around how technology is surely a boon but sometimes, it can be a bane and it shows how an old man seeks revenge. The reason will be unfolded in the movie. It's a pure science fiction mixed with an action movie and also we see Chitti in a positive avatar.

Saaho :

The movie made waves at the box office as it marked the fresh pairing of Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas. The movie earned super huge numbers at the box office. The sizzling chemistry was loved by the audiences. This marked Prabhas' quintessential Bollywood hero fandom and it was a hit!

RRR :

The story is again a fictitious story about two legendary revolutionaries and their journey away from home before they started fighting for their country in the 1920's. More details are all set to be revealed soon.

K.G.F 2 :

The chapter 2 is all set to release later this year and will also answer some of the unanswered questions and truly fans can't contain their excitement. Chapter 1 had a storyline which had the audiences gripped for the entire time.

Truly, the bifurcation does not seem too staggering now where these films have made way for pan-India superstars and as we say, Prabhas is leading it all!