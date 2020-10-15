Sushant’s Brother-In-Law Pens Note On Maligning Of Victim And Family; Says It Is Denial Of Justice

Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law Vishal Singh Kirti took to his Twitter handle to share a lengthy post about how maligning a victim and their family after a crime, is like denying justice. Over the past few weeks, there has been some spotlight on drug usage by late Sushant, after a drugs case emerged during the investigation of his death.

Vishal tweeted, "If a crime's committed against someone & they file a case & we start maligning the plaintiff,we are trying to deny them justice.Always be watchful of such plans.Such plans work by spreading seeds of doubt so that the focus moves away from the quest4 truth & towards victim blaming."

In an accompanying note, he talked about how targeting a victim or victim's family denies them the empathy and justice that they deserve. "Four months have passed since that horrifying day. My only message today is that when the victim or victim's family is targeted, it is done to deny them the empathy they need and perhaps make the rest of the world feel that they don't deserve justice," he wrote.

Vishal continued, "When a crime is committed, it's extremely important to understand the emotional turmoil the victim's family goes through. Slow down and think through. Not only does the family need to deal with the day to day aspects of life and the grief of the loss but also cooperate with the investigative agencies and the court system."

After questions were raised about Sushant's death being a possible murder, in its conclusive report, the forensics team of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) apparently said that Sushant in fact died by suicide. Sushant's family has expressed disappointment in the report. Meanwhile, Sushant's death continues to be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

"The case could go on for a while, people will move on but the family won't. If you think this is a desirable situation to be in for the family, think again. Revictimizing the victim only hurts the judicial machinery of a country and makes the quest for justice difficult for everyone," concluded Kirti.

For those who don't know, Sushant was found dead in his apartment on June 14.

ALSO READ:Rhea Chakraborty Makes Explosive Revelations About Sushant's Depression And His Family - Main Points

ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty's Lawyer Says 'Have Seen AIIMS Statement, Truth Cannot Be Changed'