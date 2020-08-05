Sushant's Friend Siddharth Pithani Claims Actor Was Worried About Expenses, Had Confronted Rhea

Siddharth Pithani Says Sushant Felt He Won't Get Films In The Future

Pithani told Times Now that Sushant had called him and offered him a job. The late actor had also told him that he won't be able to pay him as he felt he might not get films in the future. When he asked the late actor the reason, the latter had no answer.

Siddharth Pithani Says Sushant Was Concerned About His Expenses

Sushant's friend revealed that Sushant told him, "Mere expenses zyaada ho rahe hain. I want to cut down all the expenses." He further claimed that the matter was also discussed among Sushant's staff.

Pithani told Times Now that Sushant's staff used to tell him that the late actor was worried about his expenses, and that Rhea Chakraborty was buying stuff with his stuff. They were concerned about Sushant.

Siddharth Says Sushant Had Confronted Rhea Over The Growing Expenses

Siddharth told the news channel that when he informed Sushant about this discussion, the late actor confronted Rhea Chakraborty. Later, Sushant told him, "You don't have to worry about anything. You don't have to get involved in this matter. This is Rhea you're talking about. She's a part of the house. You don't interfere."

Sushant Had Stopped Taking Medication For Depression In The Weeks Leading To His Death, Claims Siddharth

"In March, he (Sushant) stopped taking medication. He said, ‘I am feeling better. I don't want to take medications anymore," Siddharth told Times Now. He also mentioned that Sushant had taken the decision after speaking with his doctor, who had visited the actor's house and reduced his prescription.