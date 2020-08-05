Sushant's Friend Siddharth Pithani Claims Actor Was Worried About Expenses, Had Confronted Rhea
Sushant Singh Rajput's friend and flatmate Siddharth Pithani recently made some shocking revelations while speaking with Times Now. He revealed that the late actor felt that he won't get any films in the future.
Pithani also claimed that Sushant had confronted his actress-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty about the alleged purchases she had made with his money. He also told the news channel that he was told by Sushant not to talk to his family about him.
Siddharth Pithani Says Sushant Felt He Won't Get Films In The Future
Pithani told Times Now that Sushant had called him and offered him a job. The late actor had also told him that he won't be able to pay him as he felt he might not get films in the future. When he asked the late actor the reason, the latter had no answer.
Siddharth Pithani Says Sushant Was Concerned About His Expenses
Sushant's friend revealed that Sushant told him, "Mere expenses zyaada ho rahe hain. I want to cut down all the expenses." He further claimed that the matter was also discussed among Sushant's staff.
Pithani told Times Now that Sushant's staff used to tell him that the late actor was worried about his expenses, and that Rhea Chakraborty was buying stuff with his stuff. They were concerned about Sushant.
Siddharth Says Sushant Had Confronted Rhea Over The Growing Expenses
Siddharth told the news channel that when he informed Sushant about this discussion, the late actor confronted Rhea Chakraborty. Later, Sushant told him, "You don't have to worry about anything. You don't have to get involved in this matter. This is Rhea you're talking about. She's a part of the house. You don't interfere."
Sushant Had Stopped Taking Medication For Depression In The Weeks Leading To His Death, Claims Siddharth
"In March, he (Sushant) stopped taking medication. He said, ‘I am feeling better. I don't want to take medications anymore," Siddharth told Times Now. He also mentioned that Sushant had taken the decision after speaking with his doctor, who had visited the actor's house and reduced his prescription.
Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra flat in Mumbai on June 14, 2020, and the Mumbai police confirmed his death by suicide.
