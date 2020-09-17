Sushant's Sister Takes Break From Social Media; Says 'Really Need To Heal From This Pain'

Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister On Taking A Break From Social Media

Shweta Singh Kirti took to her Instagram page and wrote, "How much ever you try to stay strong, but at times this strong pain takes over that Bhai is actually not there anymore. Will never be able to touch him or see him laugh or listen to him cracking jokes... I wonder how long will it take to heal completely. Have decided to take 10 days off from being online and immerse myself in deep meditation and prayers. Really need to heal from this pain."

Fans Shower Shweta With Love

A netizen wrote "Stay strong dii we are always with you....and we respect your decision of 10 days being off from social media. "Dii, We know Sometimes social media is really toxic and tiring and we also know that how much current time is hard for you. I pray that you heal soon and come back stronger. Take care of yourself and family. And remember, we are here for you always!" read another comment. An Instagram user wrote, "Sending you all the love , strength and prayers I can summon. Take all the time you need Di. Will keep the fight going till you're back. With you in this through and through!"

Sushant Was Quite Protective Of Shweta

Recently, Sushant's brother-in-law Vishal Singh Kirti in his blog, shared an anecdote about the late actor being protective of Shweta.

"When Shweta and I started dating in college, Sushant, playing a typical protective brother, questioned my intentions for his sister. We assured him that we were serious about the relationship but he was only fully convinced when I came down from the US to marry Shweta in 2007, after a short stint with long distance relationship. Rest is history!" he revealed in his blog.