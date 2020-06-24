Sushant Singh Rajput's Close Friend Pays A Heartfelt Tribute To Him With Chris Young's Drowning Song
Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden death has shattered his near and dear ones. The Bollywood actor passed away on June 14, 2020, and since then, many condolence posts and tributes have been pouring in on social media for the late actor.
Sushant's former publicist and close friend Rohini Iyer recently expressed her grief over his demise with Chris Young's emotional song 'Drowning'.
Sushant's Close Friend Rohini Iyer Remembers Him With These Emotional Lines From Chris Young's 'Drowning'
Sharing a happy picture of Sushant, the celebrity manager wrote a few lines from the 'Drowning' song,
"Since you've been gone I've had to find
Different ways to grieve
There's days that I don't even want it on my mind
But tonight I'm weak
So, I'm gonna pull out pictures, ones with you in 'em
Laugh and cry a little while reminiscing
By myself
I can't help
That all I think about is
How you were taken way too soon
It ain't the same here without you
I gotta say, missing you comes in waves
And tonight I'm drowning
Yeah, I know you're in a better place
And one day I'll see you again
But it's killing me we can't be face to face
I miss my best friend
So, tonight I'm gonna pull out pictures, ones with you in 'em."
Chris Young's Drowning Is Inspired By the Unexpected Death Of One Of His Close Friends
The country singer had revealed that his tear-jerking number was partly inspired by the unexpected death of his close friend, Adam Carnes. "I wrote it with two friends as a moment of healing and had no idea it would touch so many people before it was even chosen as a single," he had said in a statement.
Earlier, Rohini Iyer Had Written A Note In Which She Slammed People Who Were Pushing Their Agenda Using Sushant's Death
"This has to be said. My best friend is no more , I still have a bloody hard time accepting that and whenever I check social media to check up on news on him, I read fiction and instead of finding people online , i see peddlers . Peddlers pushing their agendas to promote themselves and their causes . Every single person who wants their two bit fame has an opinion on his life . Firstly, he didn't give a f*ck about fame or your opinions. He didn't care about these people who are busy posting about not being in touch with him," she wrote in her Instagram post.
She Remembered Sushant As A 'Crazy Genius'
She further wrote, "He was a force of nature. His accomplishments are multifold. He was as simple as quantum physics . He was a crazy genius. He read Sartre and Nietzsche , he studied astronomy and stoicism , he wrote poetry , played the guitar , wrote with his left and right hand. He cared about saving the planet , the world , about going to Mars, he invested in charities , in science projects and innovations that were beyond your comprehension."
