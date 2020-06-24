Sushant Singh Rajput's Close Friend Pays A Heartfelt Tribute To Him With Chris Young's Drowning Song

Sushant's Close Friend Rohini Iyer Remembers Him With These Emotional Lines From Chris Young's 'Drowning'

Sharing a happy picture of Sushant, the celebrity manager wrote a few lines from the 'Drowning' song,

"Since you've been gone I've had to find

Different ways to grieve

There's days that I don't even want it on my mind

But tonight I'm weak

So, I'm gonna pull out pictures, ones with you in 'em

Laugh and cry a little while reminiscing

By myself

I can't help

That all I think about is

How you were taken way too soon

It ain't the same here without you

I gotta say, missing you comes in waves

And tonight I'm drowning

Yeah, I know you're in a better place

And one day I'll see you again

But it's killing me we can't be face to face

I miss my best friend

So, tonight I'm gonna pull out pictures, ones with you in 'em."

Chris Young's Drowning Is Inspired By the Unexpected Death Of One Of His Close Friends

The country singer had revealed that his tear-jerking number was partly inspired by the unexpected death of his close friend, Adam Carnes. "I wrote it with two friends as a moment of healing and had no idea it would touch so many people before it was even chosen as a single," he had said in a statement.

Earlier, Rohini Iyer Had Written A Note In Which She Slammed People Who Were Pushing Their Agenda Using Sushant's Death

"This has to be said. My best friend is no more , I still have a bloody hard time accepting that and whenever I check social media to check up on news on him, I read fiction and instead of finding people online , i see peddlers . Peddlers pushing their agendas to promote themselves and their causes . Every single person who wants their two bit fame has an opinion on his life . Firstly, he didn't give a f*ck about fame or your opinions. He didn't care about these people who are busy posting about not being in touch with him," she wrote in her Instagram post.

She Remembered Sushant As A 'Crazy Genius'

She further wrote, "He was a force of nature. His accomplishments are multifold. He was as simple as quantum physics . He was a crazy genius. He read Sartre and Nietzsche , he studied astronomy and stoicism , he wrote poetry , played the guitar , wrote with his left and right hand. He cared about saving the planet , the world , about going to Mars, he invested in charities , in science projects and innovations that were beyond your comprehension."