'Sushant Singh Rajput Had So Many Plans; He Wanted To Do So Much': Chhichhore Director Nitesh Tiwari

Nitesh Tiwari Says Sushant's Demise Is Too Shocking

The tabloid quoted the Dangal director as saying, "At this point of time, it is too shocking. I mean, for me, it's going to take a while for this news to sink in. I never thought that a day like this would come when I have to hear something like this for Sushant, somebody who I've seen very closely while we were making Chhichhore. Honestly, it's very difficult from me to use the term ‘was' in Sushant's context and unfortunately, I'll have to do that - refer to him as ‘was' and not ‘is'."

Nitesh Tiwari Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput As An Actor

"The actor (Sushant) might have done 10 films in his Bollywood career of eight years but was known for his talent. I don't think I can talk about his talent. His work is there for everybody to see. What I found while working with him was that man was so full of enthusiasm, so full of life, so full of energy, and he took his work extremely professionally. He was always looking for improvement. He had this habit of going out of his way to make his colleagues and his juniors comfortable while working with him," recalled Tiwari.

Sushant Wanted To Do So Much, And Not Just Acting: Nitesh Tiwari

Nitesh further told the tabloid, "He had so many plans. He wanted to do so much, and not just acting. He would discuss those plans with me, he would show great enthusiasm and would always sound very excited about those things. Today, I saw this thing about his death on news, and I just didn't believe it. I double checked that whether it's the Sushant I know that they're talking about. I still don't believe it, I called up a few friends and I called up Sajid (Nadiadwala; producer) sir also just to check if it was him. Because this is how difficult it is for me to come to terms with it."

Nitesh Tiwari Says The Dialogues Of Chhichhore Is Only Ironical To What Happened To Him

"The dialogues of Chhichhore (suicide is not the solution to anything in life), in retrospect, it's only ironical to what has happened with him. His performance and the film gave hope to so many youngsters. So, I don't think it can be termed anything but ironical. I so, so wish that he had picked up a phone and called anyone, just anyone, but it didn't happen. It's a personal loss for me and a big loss for the industry also. We've lost such a talented young man. May his soul rest in peace," the filmmaker signed off.