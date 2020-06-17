Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Case Filed Against Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Ekta Kapoor And Others

A Case Against Bollywood Biggies In Connection With Sushant's Suicide

Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha told ANI, "I have filed a case against eight people including Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan and Ekta Kapoor under Sections 306, 109, 504 & 506 of IPC in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case in a court in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. In the complaint, I have alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput was removed from around seven films and some of his films were not released. Such a situation was created which forced him to take the extreme step."

Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor Reacts To The Criminal Case Against Her

The TV Czarina posted on her Instagram page, "Thanku for the case for not casting sushi....when Actually I LAUNCHED HIM. I'm beyond upset at how convoluted theories can b! Pls@let family n frns mourn in peace! Truth shall@prevail. CANNOT BELIEVE THIS!!!!!."

Earlier, Sanjay Nirupam Had Made Similar Allegations On Twitter

The Congress leader posted on his Twitter page, "He lost 7 films in just six months. Why? The film industry's ruthlessness works on a very different level. And that ruthlessness took the life of one talented person."

Recently, Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap appealed to the government to launch a detailed probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death. He also posted a lengthy Facebook post, in which he accused Salman Khan and his family of sabotaging his film projects.

The Investigation Is On In Sushant's Death Case

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020. The postmortem report revealed the cause of death to be asphyxia due to hanging. Reports suggested that the actor was suffering from depression. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh assured in his tweet that Mumbai Police will investigate 'professional rivalry' angle in the suicide case.

On Tuesday, Sushant's father in his statement to the police said that his son often felt low, but he wasn't aware that he was depressed.