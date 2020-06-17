    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Case Filed Against Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Ekta Kapoor And Others

      By
      |

      Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death has exposed the harsh reality of the film industry. The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story star ended his life in his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. Since then, various theories have been doing rounds about why the Bollywood actor decided to take such a drastic step.

      Amid this, a lawyer has filed a complaint against Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and other four people in connection with Sushant's death case, in a court in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.

      A Case Against Bollywood Biggies In Connection With Sushant's Suicide

      A Case Against Bollywood Biggies In Connection With Sushant's Suicide

      Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha told ANI, "I have filed a case against eight people including Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan and Ekta Kapoor under Sections 306, 109, 504 & 506 of IPC in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case in a court in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. In the complaint, I have alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput was removed from around seven films and some of his films were not released. Such a situation was created which forced him to take the extreme step."

      Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor Reacts To The Criminal Case Against Her

      Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor Reacts To The Criminal Case Against Her

      The TV Czarina posted on her Instagram page, "Thanku for the case for not casting sushi....when Actually I LAUNCHED HIM. I'm beyond upset at how convoluted theories can b! Pls@let family n frns mourn in peace! Truth shall@prevail. CANNOT BELIEVE THIS!!!!!."

      Earlier, Sanjay Nirupam Had Made Similar Allegations On Twitter

      Earlier, Sanjay Nirupam Had Made Similar Allegations On Twitter

      The Congress leader posted on his Twitter page, "He lost 7 films in just six months. Why? The film industry's ruthlessness works on a very different level. And that ruthlessness took the life of one talented person."

      Recently, Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap appealed to the government to launch a detailed probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death. He also posted a lengthy Facebook post, in which he accused Salman Khan and his family of sabotaging his film projects.

      The Investigation Is On In Sushant's Death Case

      The Investigation Is On In Sushant's Death Case

      Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020. The postmortem report revealed the cause of death to be asphyxia due to hanging. Reports suggested that the actor was suffering from depression. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh assured in his tweet that Mumbai Police will investigate 'professional rivalry' angle in the suicide case.

      On Tuesday, Sushant's father in his statement to the police said that his son often felt low, but he wasn't aware that he was depressed.

      ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Didn't Need Camps; He Had His Own Kingdown: Actor's Close Friend Rohini Iyer

      ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's Team Launches A Website To Share Late Actor's Inspiring Thoughts

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X