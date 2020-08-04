Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Recommends CBI Probe

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar On SSR's Death Case

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, while speaking to a channel said that the recommendation will reach the central government today. Kumar also opened up about the IPS officer who reached Mumbai to investigate Rajput's death, and said that he faced unfair treatment as he was forcibly quarantined. "I also think that CBI would be able to investigate this case better. It is surprising to me that no one picked up the phone in Mumbai when Bihar DGP called them," The New Indian Express reported him as saying.

Sushant's Father Files FIR Alleging Mumbai Police Of Inaction

The Bombay high court is also scheduled to hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on Tuesday for the same. On Monday, KK Singh revealed that he had filed a complaint with Mumbai police in February claiming his son's life was in danger. Recently, KK Singh also filed an FIR with Patna police alleging Mumbai police of inaction even after 40 days of the actor's sudden death.

Bihar Police Is Currently Conducting Investigation In Mumbai

Last week, Bihar police started an investigation in Mumbai after an FIR was registered against actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including abetment to suicide. Sushant Singh Rajput's friend and creative content manager Siddharth Pithani's statement was recorded on Monday evening. They have already recorded statements from Rajput's sister, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, director Rumi Jaffrey, his cook, friends and doctor.