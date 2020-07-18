Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Mumbai Police Records YRF Head Honcho Aditya Chopra's Statement

On Friday (July 18, 2020), the Mumbai Police recorded Yash Raj Films head honcho Aditya Chopra's statement as a part of the ongoing investigation in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

As per a report in indiatvnews.com, the filmmaker arrived with his two lawyers at Versova Police Station to record his statement. Reportedly, he was interrogated for over four hours.

Reportedly, the late actor had a three-film deal with Yash Raj Films. The production banner had bankrolled two of his films- Shudh Desi Romance and Detective Byomkesh Bakshi. The third film Paani, which was supposed to be helmed by Shekhar Kapur, got shelved due to creative differences.

According to Kapur, Sushant was quite upset when Paani got shelved. According to reports, the actor had turned down many films for this project. He reportedly, said no to four films offered to him by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Sushant even had to let go of Mohit Suri's Half Girlfriend since he had allotted his dates to Raabta. Sushant was also offered Befikre, which eventually went to Ranveer Singh.

Earlier, Sushant Singh Rajput's psychiatrist Kersi Chavda's statement was recorded by the Mumbai Police to find out details about the actor's depression, and the change in the dosage of medicines in the past few months.

As of now, the Mumbai Police have recorded statements of 38 people including Sushant's family members, filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Shekhar Kapur, casting directors Mukesh Chhabra and Shanoo Sharma, Sushant's Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi, Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty among others.

Recently. Sushant's lady-love Rhea Chakraborty requested Home Minister Amit Shah for a CBI probe into his death case.

However, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh ruled out a CBI probe in Sushant's case and was quoted as saying, "There was no need to give the case to the CBI. Our police officials are capable and doing the inquiry in right way. We are also examining the angle of business rivalry."

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020, and the police confirmed that he died by suicide.

