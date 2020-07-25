Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara Co-Star Sanjana Sanghi Reacts To Kangana Ranaut Targeting Her

Sanjana Sanghi Hits Back At Kangana Ranaut

The Dil Bechara actress told Zoom TV that ‘nobody has the authority' to judge if her response was fast enough or not. She was quoted as saying, "I have said more than enough about what happened. Also, I've given a clarification which should have been enough. At that time, it wasn't late, nobody is in authority to decide what's late and what's not. You don't fuel rumours. It is not the responsibility or job to clarify rumours."

Sanjana Says It Was Incorrect To Call The Episode A #MeToo Case

Explaining that since both, she and Sushant had quashed all rumours of any harassment, it was incorrect to call the episode a #MeToo case. She said, "We shouldn't disregard the #MeToo movement by calling it "Me Too" because Me Too is when there's an actual issue. But when two people are trying to say there's no issue, that's not called the Me Too movement that's rumour mockery and that shows the power of unethical reporting."

Sanjana Reveals Why She Finally Broke Her Silence On The Rumours

Sanjana was quoted as saying, "I am a student of journalism, I've studied at Delhi University and that's not the journalism I was taught. So, I don't see it as the Me Too movement. For me, apparently getting late in giving clarification for rumours, but I did it still because it was important for us, Sushant and me."

Earlier, Kangana's Team Had Blasted Sanjana Sanghi In A Tweet

Kangana Ranaut's digital team had tweeted, "Many blinds claimed tht Sushant raped Sanjana,such news abt her harassment wr common in those days,Why Sanjana took her own sweet time to clarify?Why she nvr spoke so passionately abt her friendship with him when he ws alive? @mumbaipolice cn investigate."