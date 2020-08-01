    For Quick Alerts
      Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Says Actor Was 'Planning Ahead'; Shares To-Do List For June 29

      Sushant Singh Rajput's US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti often shares her pictures and memories with the late actor. Recently, she shared a picture of a whiteboard on which Sushant had written his plans for June 29. Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14 at his residence in Mumbai. Earlier this week, his father filed an abetment to suicide case against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty with the Bihar Police.

      Sushant Singh Rajputs Sister Shweta Says Actor Was Planning Ahead; Shares To-Do List For June 29

      Shweta shared the post with Sushant's plans for June 29 and ahead, saying that he was clearly planning ahead. The list says he planned on waking up early, reading books, doing meditation, working out and conquering the moment. Shweta wrote in the caption, "Bhai's White Board where he was planning to start his workout and transcendental meditation from 29th June daily. So, he was planning ahead. #justiceforsushantsinghrajput."

      Like many, Shweta has also been sharing posts demanding 'justice' for her brother. Earlier, she shared an interview of Ankita Lokhande, Sushant's ex-girlfriend while saying 'Satyameva Jayate (Truth shall prevail)'. On Twitter, she wrote, "Your branches may twist and turn as you flex toward the light, yet your unwavering intentions will ensure that no faint wind will sway you from your mission" #JusticeforSushantSingRajput #Seekingstrengthandunity #biharpolice."

      After Sushant's father filed an FIR against Rhea and her family, Rhea shared a video statement saying that she has "immense faith in god and the judiciary." A Bihar Police team has been working alongside Mumbai police to investigate the FIR registered in Patna against Rhea. Ankita Lokhande in her statement to the police claimed that the late actor was not under depression.

