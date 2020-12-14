Sushant Singh Rajput’s Six-Month Death Anniversary: Shekhar Suman Urges Netizens To Unite For Justice One More

Today, it's been six months since actor Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last, and his fans haven't come out of the shock yet. They still mourn his sudden demise every single day, and pray for justice. Yesterday, Shekhar Suman shared a tweet on his Twitter page asking netizens to unite for justice one more time.

He wrote, "Tom.it wd be exactly half a year since SSR left dis world and yet we await d final verdict.Who r the culprits?N why r we all still crying 4 justice?Is there any hope left? Tom let's each one of us unitedly raise our voices."

He further requested media channels to revisit Sushant's case and wrote, "This is an appeal to all the news channels, newsprint, social media activists,to revisit Sushant's case tomorrow and demand for justice bcoz "Justice delayed is justice denied".The case needs a http://closure. It's bin 6 Months." (sic)

Many netizens came out in support of his tweet.

Meanwhile, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti also urged SSR's supporters to stay united and demand for justice. "#Oath4SSR on 14th Dec, Let's pledge to stay united and fight for justice until we know the whole truth," wrote Shweta.

Yesterday, Shweta also shared a heart-wrenching post on her mother's 18th death anniversary. Reminiscing about her mother, she wrote on Twitter, "On this fateful day 18 years back we lost you Mom, you left a hole that nothing in the world can fill. But in our memories you come alive and shower us with unfathomable love and tenderness. Your pulsating presence is felt..and oh so deeply!"

It's indeed sad that neither Sushant's family nor his fans got closure yet, and they're still struggling to learn the truth behind his death. For those who don't know, SSR was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14.

(Social media posts are unedited.)

