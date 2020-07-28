    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Swastika Mukherjee Says She Never Saw Sanjana Feeling Uncomfortable Around Late Sushant Singh Rajput

      By
      |

      A few days ago, the last film of Sushant Singh Rajput was premiered on a digital platform and it left the entire nation in tears. Netizens watched the film and celebrated Sushant- the actor, one last time. Sushant breathed his last June 14 and since then, his film was much awaited. The film marked the Bollywood debut as a lead actress of Sanjana Sanghi, who plays the character of Kizie Basu and actress Swastika Mukherjee plays her mother in the film.

      In her recent tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal, Swastika Mukherjee spoke about the vibes of Dil Bechara sets and rubbished the rumours of Sanjana being uncomfortable around Sushant. For the unversed, during the shoot of Dil Bechara, #MeToo allegations had surfaced against director Mukesh Chhabra and Sushant Singh Rajput.

      Swastika Mukherjee: It Was Shocking

      Swastika Mukherjee: It Was Shocking

      When asked about her stand on the #MeToo allegations, Swastika said, "We were not shooting exactly around the time when these allegations surfaced. And I got a lot of calls during that time from various people and from the media. But it was so shocking for me because, I have never seen anything like this happening on the sets."

      Swastika Never Saw Sanjana Uncomfortable On The Set

      Swastika Never Saw Sanjana Uncomfortable On The Set

      "Because I played Sanjana's mother in the film, we were always together. Also, you know, we all used to have dinner together.. the vibe was very positive and friendly on the sets. I never really felt uncomfortable with the crew or the cast. I have never seen Sanjana also feeling uncomfortable or else I would have understood," added Mukherjee.

      Swastika On Learning About The Allegations Against Sushant & Mukesh

      Swastika On Learning About The Allegations Against Sushant & Mukesh

      In the same interview, Swastika shared that she felt very weird and was shocked after learning about the allegations against Sushant and Mukesh.

      "A lot of people when asked me about Mukesh (Chhabra) .. Am a woman, if there was something that was going on, as a woman I would get the vibe. And feel little bit of discomfort on the set or around people against whom the allegations has surfaced. But no, nothing," claimed Mukherjee.

      Swastika Wants To Remember Sushant With A Smile

      Swastika Wants To Remember Sushant With A Smile

      While reminiscing about the positive sides of Sushant, Swastika said that he was very flamboyant, had a lot of energy, and he was an avid book reader. She added that she doesn't want to talk about the negativity that surrounds his demise because she knows Sushant would hate people doing it. Swastika said that Sushant was not a negative person, and she would not like to get affected by the hate and negativity on social media.

      "I want to remember the nice, happy positive things about Sushant," added Swastika.

      Story first published: Tuesday, July 28, 2020, 12:12 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 28, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X