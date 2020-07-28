Swastika Mukherjee Says She Never Saw Sanjana Feeling Uncomfortable Around Late Sushant Singh Rajput

Swastika Mukherjee: It Was Shocking

When asked about her stand on the #MeToo allegations, Swastika said, "We were not shooting exactly around the time when these allegations surfaced. And I got a lot of calls during that time from various people and from the media. But it was so shocking for me because, I have never seen anything like this happening on the sets."

Swastika Never Saw Sanjana Uncomfortable On The Set

"Because I played Sanjana's mother in the film, we were always together. Also, you know, we all used to have dinner together.. the vibe was very positive and friendly on the sets. I never really felt uncomfortable with the crew or the cast. I have never seen Sanjana also feeling uncomfortable or else I would have understood," added Mukherjee.

Swastika On Learning About The Allegations Against Sushant & Mukesh

In the same interview, Swastika shared that she felt very weird and was shocked after learning about the allegations against Sushant and Mukesh.

"A lot of people when asked me about Mukesh (Chhabra) .. Am a woman, if there was something that was going on, as a woman I would get the vibe. And feel little bit of discomfort on the set or around people against whom the allegations has surfaced. But no, nothing," claimed Mukherjee.

Swastika Wants To Remember Sushant With A Smile

While reminiscing about the positive sides of Sushant, Swastika said that he was very flamboyant, had a lot of energy, and he was an avid book reader. She added that she doesn't want to talk about the negativity that surrounds his demise because she knows Sushant would hate people doing it. Swastika said that Sushant was not a negative person, and she would not like to get affected by the hate and negativity on social media.

"I want to remember the nice, happy positive things about Sushant," added Swastika.