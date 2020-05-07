Vizag Gas Leak: Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor And Other Celebs Offer Condolences To Victims Of Tragedy

Karan Johar

"Saddened and pained to know of the #Vishakapatnam gas leak...prayers..."

Arjun Kapoor

"The tragic news of Visakhapatnam Gas Leak is extremely shocking. My prayers are with everyone of the city. Condolences to the families of the victims. #PrayForVizag."

Kartik Aaryan

"Disturbed and Heartbroken #Visakhapatnam #VizagGasTragedy."

Bhumi Pednekar

"Deeply pained to hear about the Visakhapatnam Gas Leak. I'm praying for the safety and well-being of everyone there. Condolences to the families of the victims."

Randeep Hooda

"My heart goes to all the people affected by thie #VizagGasLeak. I hope measures are taken really soon to get things under control. Speedy recovery to all those who've suffered in this tragic incident. Stay safe everyone."

Anupam Kher

"Deeply saddened by the death of #VizagGasLeak victims. My heart goes out to their families. My heartfelt condolences. I am praying for the people affected by this tragedy."

Sonu Sood

"Really sad to know about the precious lives lost in Vizag due to the #VizagGasLeak . Prayers with the families who lost their loved ones n wishing a speedy recovery to the ones who are hospitalised. VIZAG we are with you."

Sunny Deol

"Deeply pained to hear about the tragic gas leak in Vishakhapatnam. I pray for the well being of all. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased.#Vishakhapatnam."