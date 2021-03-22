67th National Film Awards: Sushant Singh Rajput-Shraddha Kapoor's Chhichhore Wins Best Hindi Film Award

The 67th National Film Awards were announced by the Directorate of Film Festivals at National Media Centre in Delhi today (March 22, 2021). The much awaited awards were delayed owing to the nationwide lockdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

Speaking about Bollywood films, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's film Chhichhore bagged the Best Hindi Film award. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Navin Polishshetty, Tusshar Pandey and others in pivotal roles.

Chhichhore revolves around how a tragic incident forces Anirudh (Sushant Singh Rajput), a middle-aged man, to take a trip down memory lane and reminisce his college days along with his friends, who were labelled as losers. The film which released in 2019, had received rave reviews from the critics and was a commercial success at the box office.

Speaking about other wins in the feature films category, Kangana Ranaut picked up the Best Actress award for Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga. Pallavi Joshi bagged the Best Supporting Actress award for Vivek Agnihotri's The Tashkent Files and Manoj Bajpayee won the Best Actor Award for Bhonsle.

