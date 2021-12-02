Aamir Khan And His Ex Wife Kiran Rao Reunite To Celebrate Son Azad's Birthday; See Photos

Former couple Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao recently gathered under a roof to make their son Azad's birthday special by joining in together for the celebration. Author and columnist Shobhaa De later took to her social media handle to share some glimpses from the intimate celebration with her followers. Aamir's elder son Junaid was also a part of the bash.

Shobha captioned her post as, "#portraitsbyde A warm and wonderful evening with scrumptious ghar ka khaana...#togetherness #famjam @aamirkhanproductions." Have a look at her post.

In some of the pictures shared by the author, Aamir seems to be deeply engrossed in a conversation with his family members and bonding with them. He and Kiran are also seen relishing a plate of cake with the birthday boy Azad.

Aamir Khan On Laal Singh Chaddha-KGF 2 Clash: I Had A Conversation With Yash; Volunteered To Promote His Film

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao met on the sets of Lagaan and tied the knot in 2005. They welcomed their first son Azad Rao Khan through surrogacy in 2011. In July this year, the couple announced their separation after 15 years of marriage. They issued a statement in which they described their divorce not as an end but as a start of a new journey. They also mentioned that they will remain devoted parents to their son Azad and will continue working on projects together.

Viswanathan Anand Confirms His Biopic; Wants Aamir Khan To Star In It Because Of This Reason

With regards to work, Aamir will next be seen in Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha which is an Indian adaptation of Tom Hank's cult classic Forrest Gump. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in a pivotal role and marks the Bollywood debut of Telugu star Naga Chaitanya. After facing several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Aamir Khan-starrer is finally slated for a Baisakhi 2022 release.