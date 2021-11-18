Viswanathan Anand Confirms His Biopic; Wants Aamir Khan To Star In It Because Of This Reason

While sports biopics continue to remain in vogue in Bollywood, make way for another one! Former world chess champion Viswanathan Anand recently confirmed that his biopic is on the cards. He made this revelation while speaking at an event in Kolkata.

Anand revealed that the film will be a glimpse of his personal life and will quash the belief that 'Chess players are from an alien planet'. He also revealed that he has shared his life stories with the producers many times and that the work on the script will commence soon.

The chess grandmaster was quoted as saying, "I have agreed to the biopic. The matter has already been discussed with the producer several times. I told them the stories of my life. The script writing work will start very soon. However, due to Corona, the work has come to a standstill. Hopefully, everything will start very soon. I can't say much about the biopic now. I don't know when or how the shooting will start. Wait for a few days everything we will get to know about this biopic".

On being asked which actor would he like to play his character on screen, Anand named Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and added that they two have a lot in common.

"I can't say who will play my role in the movie. But I can say my choice. Maybe it would be nice if Aamir Khan play Viswanathan Anand on screen. I think Aamir Khan has a lot in common with me," he said at the event. We wonder what Aamir has to say to this!

In the past, the Dangal actor has talked about his fondness for chess in many interviews. It would be quite interesting to watch the superstar step into Anand's shoes to play the chess grandmaster on screen. As of now, Aamir Khan is currently gearing up with the release of Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Telugu star Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles.