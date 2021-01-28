Aamir Khan To Shoot For A Special Song For Friend Amin Hajee's Directorial Debut

Aamir Khan who is currently filming his upcoming project Laal Singh Chaddha, recently took a break for their shoot to air dashed to Jaipur for another work commitment. According to a news portal, the superstar is in the Pink City to shoot for a special song for his friend, Amin Hajee's directorial debut titled Koi Jaane Na. Aamir and Amin are close friends, and have worked together in films like Lagaan and Mangal Pandey: The Rising.

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, "Aamir and Amin have known each other for over 20 years now and when his friend spoke to him about his directorial debut, and asked him about the probable collaboration over a special song, the actor just couldn't say a no. He instantly rescheduled the shoot of his present commitment Laal Singh Chaddha by a week, and decided to shoot for this special dance number."

Aamir has been paired opposite Elli AvrRam in this song which will be choreographed by Bosco and Caesar. The source further told the entertainment portal, "The song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and is being shot over a period of five days at a huge set constructed in Jaipur. His moves are choreographed by Bosco and Caesar."

Co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Amin Hajee's directorial debut Koi Jaane Na, is a psychological thriller, and stars Kunal Kapoor and Amyra Dastur in leading roles.

Coming back to Aamir Khan, the superstar will soon wrap up the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha which is slated for a Christmas 2021 release. Kareena Kapoor Khan plays the leading lady in this film which is a Bollywood remake of Tom Hank's cult classic Forrest Gump.

