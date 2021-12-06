Actress Sonia Kohli Proves As A Promising Bollywood Face

Bollywood film industry has its own glitter. Along with it, the current budding cinema has glued the audience. Actress Sonia Kohli who has completed her successful regional film stints will be soon entering the bandwagon of Hindi cinema. She is a lady with beautiful face and intelligent brain. A perfect combination!

Also being a model, she has worked with top brands like Ansal properties, Roop sarees, Kai women razors, amongst the few.

Sonia has a few interesting projects coming up where she will be seen in a different avatar where her artiste would be highlighted.

Speaking of the same, she says, "For an actor who is not from the film fraternity and not even raised in Mumbai, it's not easy!! I have acted in few plays and worked as an assistant director too. I'm an actor on a journey to discover myself through my art. I want my work to make the noise. I'm grateful that I am doing this film. I'm learning so much and can't wait for you all to watch my movie..."

The film is currently in the shooting phase and not many details can be churned out. The actress-model will definitely set the screen on fire with her work.